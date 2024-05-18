Bilawal for all possible assistance for Pakistani students in Bishkek

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Saturday urged the government to ensure all possible assistance and support for Pakistani students in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

While expressing concerns over the violent incidents against Pakistani students in Bishkek, he said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs should take concrete steps to ensure the safety of Pakistani students.

Bilawal Bhutto said the Pakistani Embassy should maintain contact with the students and provide accurate information to their families. “Our youth in Kyrgyzstan are ambassadors of Pakistan and they should exhibit patience and responsible behaviour in challenging times,” he urged.

Bilawal Bhutto said that Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan are two brotherly Islamic countries, and Kyrgyzstan is a second home for Pakistanis. He said the bilateral relations between Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan, based on mutual respect and wide-ranging cooperation, have been tested in all seasons.

“We trust that the Government of Kyrgyzstan will continue to take care of Pakistanis on its soil as it does its own citizens,” Bilawal Bhutto said.