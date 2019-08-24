UrduPoint.com
Bodies Of Couple Found In Karachi

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 24th August 2019 | 03:16 PM

Bodies of couple found in Karachi

Bodies of a couple have been recovered from their home in Karachi.According to police , bodies of wife and husband have been recovered from a home in the area of Guddap city

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th August, 2019) Bodies of a couple have been recovered from their home in Karachi.According to police , bodies of wife and husband have been recovered from a home in the area of Guddap city.

The husband killed his wife over a row and later he committed suicide.The victims have been identified as Kajol and Satram Das. Police have shifted the bodies to Jinnah hospital. A 9 MM Pistol and two empties found near the bodies have also been taken into their custody by police.

