Bodies of seven labourers of Gawadar incident shifted to Khanewal

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) The bodies of seven labourers who killed in the Gwadar tragedy have shifted to Khanewal.

The relatives received the bodies of their loved ones from the Shamkot Motorway Interchange.

On this occasion senior officers of the district administration and police, public personalities were present.

The dead bodies were sent to their native areas for burial. It's worth mentioning here that seven labourers who worked at local barber shops in Gawadar were sleeping in a rented residential quarter when unknown assailants barged into the place and opened fire on them two days ago.