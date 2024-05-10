Open Menu

Bodies Of Seven Labourers Of Gawadar Incident Shifted To Khanewal

Umer Jamshaid Published May 10, 2024 | 08:28 PM

Bodies of seven labourers of Gawadar incident shifted to Khanewal

The bodies of seven labourers who killed in the Gwadar tragedy have shifted to Khanewal

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) The bodies of seven labourers who killed in the Gwadar tragedy have shifted to Khanewal.

The relatives received the bodies of their loved ones from the Shamkot Motorway Interchange.

On this occasion senior officers of the district administration and police, public personalities were present.

The dead bodies were sent to their native areas for burial. It's worth mentioning here that seven labourers who worked at local barber shops in Gawadar were sleeping in a rented residential quarter when unknown assailants barged into the place and opened fire on them two days ago.

Related Topics

Dead Fire Police Motorway Gwadar Khanewal From

Recent Stories

10 outlaws held; arms ammunition recovered

10 outlaws held; arms ammunition recovered

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Italy agree to enhance cooperation to co ..

Pakistan, Italy agree to enhance cooperation to combat human trafficking

2 minutes ago
 IGP honours 5 SIs for passing CSS exams

IGP honours 5 SIs for passing CSS exams

2 minutes ago
 PM strongly condemns terrorist attack on girls' sc ..

PM strongly condemns terrorist attack on girls' school in North Waziristan

1 minute ago
 IHC asks city admin to re-fix roti price after con ..

IHC asks city admin to re-fix roti price after consultation with naanbais

1 minute ago
 Rahim Yar Khan police arrest PO

Rahim Yar Khan police arrest PO

1 minute ago
Four killed in in Bahawalpur road accident

Four killed in in Bahawalpur road accident

2 minutes ago
 Top opponent of India PM Modi leaves prison on bai ..

Top opponent of India PM Modi leaves prison on bail

2 minutes ago
 Central Asian Volleyball C'ship trophy unveiled

Central Asian Volleyball C'ship trophy unveiled

14 minutes ago
 Provincial Election Commissioner reviews arrangeme ..

Provincial Election Commissioner reviews arrangements for by election in NA 148

15 minutes ago
 NEPRA directs DISCOs, KE to revisit load-shedding ..

NEPRA directs DISCOs, KE to revisit load-shedding activities during exam

15 minutes ago
 Excise dept completes preparations for unregistere ..

Excise dept completes preparations for unregistered vehicles, tax evaders

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan