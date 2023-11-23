Bolton University delegation calls on Governor Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) The scholars from University of Bolton UK under the Pak-UK Education Gateway Mobility Project called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman at the Governor's House here on Thursday.

The delegation of students was led by Vice Chancellor LCWU Professor Dr. Shafuta Naz and Project Lead Engineer Dr. Aqsa Shabbir. Project co lead, Dr. Amina Moazzam, Dr. Naveed Iqbal and students from Lahore College for Women University who successfully completed the educational tours of British universities under the project were also present.

The Pak-UK Education Gateway Mobility Project is being run with the support of Higher Education Commission (HEC) and the British Council Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said that the exchange program in the field of education gives students opportunities to learn about modern trends in education.

He said education of female students and empowering them is very important.

The Governor Punjab said that a consortium has been formed for the education and empowerment of women in universities. He appreciated the efforts of Project Lead Engineer Dr. Aqsa Shabbir for the promotion of research activities and student exchange programme with British universities. He also inquired from the British scholars about their experiences in Pakistan.