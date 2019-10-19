Boy injured when kit-sting hit his throat in DI Khan

A young boy injured when a kite-string hit his throat said police here on Saturday

DI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2019 ) :A young boy injured when a kite-string hit his throat said police here on Saturday.

Abdul Munaam Baloch was on way to home on his motorbike when stray string fell on him and slit his throat at North Circular road of city.

The passerby rushed the injured boy to District Headquarter Hospital and stated he is stable.

Taking notice of the unpleasant incident District Police Officer Dilawar Khan Bangash directed all the police stations heads to prompt action against the overt business of chemical coated string and kite-selling.