"Brahmanabad Heritage Conference" to be held on Nov 18

The Department of Antiquities and Archaeology Sindh will host the "Brahmanabad Heritage Conference" in the historical area of Birahmanabad near Tando Adam on November 18, 2023, at 11 a.m. Prominent historians and archaeologists of Sindh will present their research papers

According to details, the caretaker provincial minister for culture, antiquities, Youth Affairs and sports Syed Junaid Ali Shah will be a special guest in the event.

Renowned archaeologist Dr. Kaleemullah Lashari will preside over the conference.