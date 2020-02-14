UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

British High Commissioner Calls On Chief Secretary Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 09:55 PM

British High Commissioner calls on Chief Secretary Punjab

British High Commissioner in Pakistan Dr. Christian Turner called on Chief Secretary (CS) Punjab Maj. (R) Azam Suleman at Civil Secretariat, here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :British High Commissioner in Pakistan Dr. Christian Turner called on Chief Secretary (CS) Punjab Maj. (R) Azam Suleman at Civil Secretariat, here on Friday.

Matters regarding mutual interest came under discussion during the meeting. In the meeting Political consular Miss. Lona Thomas assisted Dr. Turner.

The Chief Secretary Punjab informed the High Commissioner about the ongoing development projects in Punjab. Especially projects related to health, education, environment and economics initiatives were discussed during the meeting.

Not a single case of polio was registered in the province so far, he said.

Chief Secretary.

Maj. (R) Azam Suleman informed the High Commissioner that there was no security issue in Pakistan and that was why tourism had substantially been increased.

The environment was the top priority of the Punjab government, therefore work was being carried out on the projects like Clean and Green Punjab, he added.

British High Commissioner offered the services of their experts for the development projects, especially in the transport sector.

Dr. Turner said that he was impressed by the beauty of Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and other recreational spots.

Later souvenirs were exchanged between the British High Commissioner and Chief Secretary.

Related Topics

Pakistan Polio Education Government Of Punjab Punjab Gilgit Baltistan Christian Top

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid receives Ethiopia&#039;s PM

1 minute ago

UAE participates in NATO Defence Ministers&#039; m ..

1 minute ago

US Indicts 2 Japanese Executives in Disk-Drive Pri ..

6 minutes ago

Putin urges Ukraine's Zelensky to stick to peace p ..

6 minutes ago

WHO Says US Experts May Participate in Int'l Missi ..

6 minutes ago

CCI delegation meets Chairman BOI

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.