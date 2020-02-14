British High Commissioner calls on Chief Secretary Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :British High Commissioner in Pakistan Dr. Christian Turner called on Chief Secretary (CS) Punjab Maj. (R) Azam Suleman at Civil Secretariat, here on Friday.

Matters regarding mutual interest came under discussion during the meeting. In the meeting Political consular Miss. Lona Thomas assisted Dr. Turner.

The Chief Secretary Punjab informed the High Commissioner about the ongoing development projects in Punjab. Especially projects related to health, education, environment and economics initiatives were discussed during the meeting.

Not a single case of polio was registered in the province so far, he said.

Maj. (R) Azam Suleman informed the High Commissioner that there was no security issue in Pakistan and that was why tourism had substantially been increased.

The environment was the top priority of the Punjab government, therefore work was being carried out on the projects like Clean and Green Punjab, he added.

British High Commissioner offered the services of their experts for the development projects, especially in the transport sector.

Dr. Turner said that he was impressed by the beauty of Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and other recreational spots.

Later souvenirs were exchanged between the British High Commissioner and Chief Secretary.