Brother Of Ijaz Shah Laid To Rest In Nankana Sahib

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 26th July 2020 | 05:30 PM

Brother of Ijaz Shah laid to rest in Nankana Sahib

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :Pir Hassan Ahmed , younger brother of Interior Minister Ijaz Ahmed Shah, who passed away last night, was laid to rest in his native village Nabi Pur Piran Nankana Sahib on Sunday.

The deceased had contracted the virus, but after the treatment he was tested negative and discharged from the hospital.

After developing some complications, he was again shifted to the hospital where he breathed his last.

His funeral was attended among others by locals and local leadership of the Pakistan Tehree-e-Insaf and Members of National Assembly.

