BRT To Operate DR-11 Zoo Peshawar Route On March 27

Umer Jamshaid Published March 26, 2023 | 02:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2023 ) :Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) will launch a new route of DR-11 from Zoo Peshawar to Phase-VI on March 27.

The service will be operated from Mall of Hayatabad to Phase-6 Terminal via Phase-1, said a spokesperson of the TransPeshawar, operator of the BRT Service on Sunday.

The first bus of the route will depart from Mall of Hayatabad at 6:15 am and last one at 7:00 pm.

Similarly, first bus from the Phase 6 Terminal will also depart at 6:15 am while last bus will leave the terminal at 7:30 pm.

The new route will be comprised of Phase-6 Terminal, Sher Shah Market, Government College, Sunday Bazaar, Zarghoni Masjid, Lalazar, Phase 1 Shama, Khyber Park, Hayatabad Police Station, Qurtaba University, Phase-3, Bab-e-Peshawar and Mall of Hayatabad.

The bus of route DR-11 will take a stop at Platform No.3 of the Mall of Hayatabad.

