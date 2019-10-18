Bye-election proves Larkana no more fort of PPP: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday said the bye-election had proved that Larkana was no more the fort of Pakistan Peoples Party

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, she said change had occurred in Larkana.

The narrative of those who were shedding tears over rigging had been punctured, she added.

She said the defeat of PPP in Larkana should be an eye opener for it, adding that this bye-election should be a lesson for those demanding new elections.

The success of candidate of Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) Moazzam Abbasi with support of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) against the fake accounts party was due to the rebellion of people.

Peoples Party was reduced from a province to districts because of its corruption, she observed.

The Special Assistant said, "Mr Bilawal people have rejected you in your home."It was hoped that Bilawal would not declare the election rigged as it was held under his and chief minister Sindh's supervision, she said.