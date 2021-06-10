UrduPoint.com
BZU Holds Faculty Training

Thu 10th June 2021

BZU holds faculty training

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :Bahaudin Zakriya University (BZU) Media Training and Research Centre of Political Science Department organized a three day faculty training to enhance their capacity building here Thursday.

Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) VC, Dr Mansoor Kundi opened the training. Dr Shah Jehan Syed of Peshawar University was the chief guest of the opening ceremony.

As many as 30 faculty members are getting training.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Shah Jehan termed teachers role much crucial. He informed that they could jointly reduce the rising trend of violence in the society.

VC, Dr Mansoor Kundi, and Chairman Political Science Department, Dr Muqarab Akbar, also spoke about the importance of training and research for the capacity building of the teaching staff.

