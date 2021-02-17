Cabinet committee reviews security of Sikh yatrees, PSL 6

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :The Cabinet Committee on Law and Order led by Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat on Wednesday reviewed in detail the security arrangements regarding the arrival of Sikh yatrees and Pakistan Super League (PSL)-6 cricket matches.

The meeting of Cabinet Committee was held at the Civil Secretariat in which Provincial Minister for Population Col (R) Hashim Roger, Provincial Minister for Labour Ansari Majeed, Additional Chief Secretary Home, Additional IG Punjab and concerned officers were also present.

Divisional commissioners, regional police officers and district officers gave a briefing through video link.

Raja Basharat directed the law enforcement agencies to ensure the security of Sikh pilgrims.

The committee was informed that in view of Corona SOPs, 20% of the spectators in PSL 6 would be allowed to watch the match in the stadium.

Raja Basharat directed that district administrations should liaise closely with the provincial and Federal departmentsconcerned for effective security arrangements.