UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cabinet Committee Reviews Security Of Sikh Yatrees, PSL 6

Faizan Hashmi 32 seconds ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 06:40 PM

Cabinet committee reviews security of Sikh yatrees, PSL 6

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :The Cabinet Committee on Law and Order led by Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat on Wednesday reviewed in detail the security arrangements regarding the arrival of Sikh yatrees and Pakistan Super League (PSL)-6 cricket matches.

The meeting of Cabinet Committee was held at the Civil Secretariat in which Provincial Minister for Population Col (R) Hashim Roger, Provincial Minister for Labour Ansari Majeed, Additional Chief Secretary Home, Additional IG Punjab and concerned officers were also present.

Divisional commissioners, regional police officers and district officers gave a briefing through video link.

Raja Basharat directed the law enforcement agencies to ensure the security of Sikh pilgrims.

The committee was informed that in view of Corona SOPs, 20% of the spectators in PSL 6 would be allowed to watch the match in the stadium.

Raja Basharat directed that district administrations should liaise closely with the provincial and Federal departmentsconcerned for effective security arrangements.

Related Topics

Cricket Police Punjab Law And Order Law Minister Pakistan Super League Cabinet Labour Raja Basharat

Recent Stories

Etihad Airways, Gulf Air announce strategic commer ..

26 minutes ago

PITB - P@SHA sign MoU to promote Public-Private pa ..

59 minutes ago

85,681 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

1 hour ago

Head of Syrian Opposition Delegation Praises Meeti ..

1 hour ago

Biden Raises Eyebrows by Saying US Had No Vaccine ..

1 hour ago

EU Agrees Deal to Produce Extra 300Mln Doses of Mo ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.