Cabinet gives 180 days tax concession on oxygen, cylinders: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Friday that in view of the need for oxygen in the current coronavirus situation, the Federal cabinet has decided to give 180 days special tax concessions on oxygen, cylinders and all related products.

In a tweet, he said that his decision will come into effect immediately.

He said that Pakistan has doubled its oxygen production during past one year.