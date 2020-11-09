UrduPoint.com
Cable Operators Delegation Meets PEMRA Chairman

Mon 09th November 2020 | 10:16 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :A delegation of Cable Operators of Pakistan (regd) led by its President Capt (R) Jabbar met Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Chairman Muhammad Saleem Baig here on Monday.

The problems and issues of the cable operators came into discussion during the meeting.

The cable operators requested the PEMRA chairman for the permission for payment of in house channels dues in installments.

Keeping in mind the problems being faced by the cable operators due to the coronavirus, Saleem Baig accepted their request and decision was made that dues related to in house cable channels would be received in installments.

