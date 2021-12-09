UrduPoint.com

Capital Police Chief Assumes Charge Amid Presence Of Police Martyrs' Families

Umer Jamshaid 9 minutes ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 11:39 AM

Capital police chief assumes charge amid presence of police martyrs' families

The new Islamabad police chief Muhammad Ahsan Younus Wednesday assumed his charge amid the presence of police martyrs' families

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 09th December, 2021) The new Islamabad police chief Muhammad Ahsan Younus Wednesday assumed his charge amid the presence of police martyrs' families.

On the occasion, he interacted with the families of police martyrs and assured them of full support on behalf of capital police.

The families of police martyrs are our asset, he said adding that their welfare and care was his foremost priority.

"Each and every officer and cops of Islamabad police is servant of families of martyrs”said Muhammad Ahsan Younas.


The IGP said the cops who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty are like a crown on our heads adding that the prime responsibility of police is to protect the lives and properties of residents of federal capital.

Later on, he shared his personal cell number with families of martyrs with advice to contact him without any hesitation.
“All the available resources will be utilized for the solution of problems being faced by families of martyrs,” he added.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Martyrs Shaheed

Recent Stories

Islamabad to host extraordinary session of OIC’s ..

Islamabad to host extraordinary session of OIC’s CFM on Dec 19

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan reports first case of Omicron variant in ..

Pakistan reports first case of Omicron variant in Karachi

10 minutes ago
 4Th Maritime Security Workshop Commences At Pakist ..

4Th Maritime Security Workshop Commences At Pakistan Navy War College Lahore

14 minutes ago
 Best of vivo Y Series in 2021 — A Perfect Blend ..

Best of vivo Y Series in 2021 — A Perfect Blend of Style and Innovation

16 minutes ago
 Developed Countries Should Help Developing Ones Fi ..

Developed Countries Should Help Developing Ones Fight Climate Change - Nigerian ..

5 seconds ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 267.21 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 267.21 million

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.