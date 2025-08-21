Cartelization In Pharma Sector Causing Price Hike: Senate Body
Muhammad Irfan Published August 21, 2025 | 10:34 PM
The Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination on Thursday expressed concern over cartelization in the pharmaceutical sector, causing unprecedented drug price hikes
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) The Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination on Thursday expressed concern over cartelization in the pharmaceutical sector, causing unprecedented drug price hikes.
Chairing the meeting, Senator Amir Waliuddin Chishti expressed grave concern that profiteering by drug manufacturers had undermined the government’s policy of deregulation, which was intended to make medicines more affordable.
“If cartelization continues and deregulation fails to achieve its purpose, the bodies concerned will be asked to review the policy,” he cautioned.
Federal Minister for Health, Syed Mustafa Kamal assured the committee that a comprehensive assessment report, being prepared in consultation with stakeholders, would be finalized by September 18.
During the session, Senator Fawzia Arshad raised concerns over irregularities in the upcoming Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT), scheduled for October 5 with over 150,000 candidates.
The committee directed robust monitoring, especially in Sindh, to prevent paper leaks, with the Minister assuring that a secure question bank and additional safeguards were in place.
Legislative business included the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (Amendment) Bill, 2025, and the Mental Health (Amendment) Bill, 2025. While the PMDC Bill was deferred for further scrutiny over concerns about political interference, the Mental Health Bill—aimed at regulating psychologists—was approved.
The Committee also discussed the Prohibition of Smoking and Protection of Non-Smokers Health (Amendment) Bill, 2025. Its mover, Senator Sarmad Ali, urged tighter controls on vaping, particularly near educational institutions. The Ministry was directed to revisit outdated tobacco laws in consultation with the mover.
On private medical colleges, senators criticized institutions charging fees far above the prescribed Rs1.8 million and failing to refund excess payments. The Chairman suggested mandatory audit reports, while the Minister committed to inspections in Islamabad.
Senator Chishti stressed that protecting public health must remain the government’s top priority, directing that the issue of drug pricing be revisited once the deregulation assessment is submitted in September.
Recent Stories
Punjab Police arrest 9,688 criminals, recover Rs2.35b stolen goods in 2025
Cartelization in pharma sector causing price hike: Senate body
PSCA begins panic button installation in Punjab women’s colleges
Kohat police honors outstanding officers with certificates and prizes
IGP reviews performance of police readers across province
Uzbekistan’s business climate strengthens as entrepreneurs report rising deman ..
PM Shehbaz reaffirms resolve to deepen Pakistan–China ‘Ironclad’ partnersh ..
Parliamentary Secretary inspects dengue situation
‘Ashra Rahmatul-lil-Alameen’ to be observed from 1st to 12th Rabi-ul-Awal
IGP Sindh visits newly established Centralized Investigation Cell in district Ce ..
President Asif Ali Zardari visits residence of Shaheed Major Chaudhry Rizwan Tah ..
Mirpurkhas under water, third consecutive day of rain brings misery
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab Police arrest 9,688 criminals, recover Rs2.35b stolen goods in 20252 minutes ago
-
Cartelization in pharma sector causing price hike: Senate body1 minute ago
-
PSCA begins panic button installation in Punjab women’s colleges2 minutes ago
-
Kohat police honors outstanding officers with certificates and prizes5 minutes ago
-
IGP reviews performance of police readers across province5 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz reaffirms resolve to deepen Pakistan–China ‘Ironclad’ partnership6 minutes ago
-
Parliamentary Secretary inspects dengue situation6 minutes ago
-
‘Ashra Rahmatul-lil-Alameen’ to be observed from 1st to 12th Rabi-ul-Awal6 minutes ago
-
IGP Sindh visits newly established Centralized Investigation Cell in district Central6 minutes ago
-
President Asif Ali Zardari visits residence of Shaheed Major Chaudhry Rizwan Tahir, pays tribute to ..6 minutes ago
-
Mirpurkhas under water, third consecutive day of rain brings misery37 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, China urged to expand youth exchanges for stronger partnership37 minutes ago