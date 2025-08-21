Punjab Police arrest 9,688 criminals, recover Rs2.35b stolen goods in 2025

Punjab Police have arrested 9,688 criminals of 3,878 gangs and recovered stolen property worth over Rs 2.35 billion during province-wide crackdown so far in 2025

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) Punjab Police have arrested 9,688 criminals of 3,878 gangs and recovered stolen property worth over Rs 2.35 billion during province-wide crackdown so far in 2025.

A spokesperson for the Punjab Police said on Thursday that during the operations police seized vehicles, motorcycles, mobile phones, gold, livestock and cash, alongside a substantial cache of illegal arms and ammunition.

The seized weapons include 1,261 Kalashnikovs, 2,191 rifles, 26,338 pistols, 2,331 guns, 353 revolvers and over 192,000 bullets.

In Lahore alone, police arrested 4,353 criminals affiliated with 1,911 gangs as part of the ongoing targeted operations.

Inspector General of Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, has directed all officers to maintain momentum in operations, stressing the need for decisive action to create a crime-free Punjab, in line with the Chief Minister’s vision.