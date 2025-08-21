Open Menu

PSCA Begins Panic Button Installation In Punjab Women’s Colleges

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 21, 2025 | 10:33 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) has begun installing panic buttons in women's colleges across Lahore, following special directives from Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

According to PSCA, 39 women’s colleges and universities in Lahore have been equipped with the system in the project’s first phase. The programme will be gradually expanded to more than 450 women’s colleges throughout Punjab, spokesperson said.

The panic buttons are directly linked to the PSCA’s central control room. When pressed, an alert is sent to the Virtual Women Police Station, triggering a rapid and coordinated police response.

The system is intended to offer students a quick and reliable means of seeking help when unable to use mobile phones.

Panic buttons are already operational at 122 locations in Lahore and 101 in other cities across the province. The expansion into educational institutions marks a significant extension of the existing public safety infrastructure, added spokesperson.

The spokesperson said that the technology-driven approach is part of broader efforts to promote a safer Punjab, ensuring students feel secure within academic environments.

