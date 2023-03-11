CCPO reviews performance of CIA, AVLS

The performance review meeting of CIA Lahore and Anti-Vehicle Lifting Staff ( AVLS) was held on Saturday at Capital City Police Headquarters under the chairmanship of CCPO Lahore Additional IG Bilal Siddique Kamyana

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ) :The performance review meeting of CIA Lahore and Anti-Vehicle Lifting Staff ( AVLS) was held on Saturday at Capital City Police Headquarters under the chairmanship of CCPO Lahore Additional IG Bilal Siddique Kamyana.

SSP CIA Capt (retd) Liaqat Ali Malik, SP AVLS Rana Zahid, all DSPs, CIA Officers, DSP AVLS and police officers concerned attended the meeting.

Bilal Kamyana told the meeting, the CIA was the backbone of Lahore police and it had a key role to play in eradication of heinous crimes and cracking down on serial criminals. He expressed satisfaction over the last two months performance of the CIA Lahore. He said the CIA Lahore would be provided full support and resources along with awarding commendation certificates and cash prizes to the officers and officials with extraordinary efforts and excellent performance.

The meeting also reviewed the incidents of motor vehicle theft and recovery position as well as the overall performance of AVLS for the months of January and February.

The CCPO was informed by SP Rana Zahid that the AVLS, with coordinated efforts, had busted 23 active gangs involved in motorcycles and car thefts during the last two months. The AVLS recovered 2,078 motorbikes and 54 cars including 104 motorcycles which had been snatched from citizens during this period.