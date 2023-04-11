CCTV cameras installation in progress at Peshawar Prison: Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :Advisor to Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Prisons Hidayatullah Afridi on Tuesday said that the installation of video cameras in the Central Jail Peshawar is in progress, which will monitor the supply of mobile phones and drugs to the prisoners while the contact of the prisoners with outside facilitators will also cease.

Expressing his anger over the recent quarrel in the jail, the minister said the prisoners involved in the incident should be closely monitored so that such incidents do not take place in future and bring disrepute to the administration and the government, while the administration should inform the government and the public about their activities inside the prison through the social media.

He expressed these views during a briefing at the Peshawar office of the Inspector General of Prisons.

The advisor was told that the prison has a separate hostel for female prisoners and a solarization facility during load shedding while the number of rooms for the staff has increased so that they can perform their services with peace of mind and full integrity.

He asked the IG Prisons to provide him with a list of the entire staff of the jail and that all the jail employees should keep two SIMs in their mobile phones so that it is easy to communicate with them.

He was told that six district jails in the province are in the process of completion but are pending due to a lack of funds.

If required funds were made available for completing the construction work of the said jails, the load of prisoners in Central Jail Peshawar could be lessened to a great extent which will bring positive results.

Hidayatullah Afridi was told that female, transgender and male prisoners have been kept in separate barracks and a large library containing about 6,500 books was built for them which they can use all the time.

Sports tournaments are also organized in the jail for the inmates which is having a good effect on them.

The Jail Hospital provides the best medical facilities to the sick inmates and has the services of eight qualified doctors, along with religious and contemporary studies are also taught to all the inmates in the Jail. Hot water is provided to the inmates in winter.

Hidayatullah Afridi thanked the Qarshi Company and Al-Khidmat Foundation for their cooperation as those prisoners who cannot afford to pay the fines are released from jail by paying their fines.

He assured the IG and Deputy IG prisons of all possible support from the government.