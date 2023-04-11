Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

CCTV Cameras Installation In Progress At Peshawar Prison: Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published April 11, 2023 | 05:50 PM

CCTV cameras installation in progress at Peshawar Prison: Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :Advisor to Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Prisons Hidayatullah Afridi on Tuesday said that the installation of video cameras in the Central Jail Peshawar is in progress, which will monitor the supply of mobile phones and drugs to the prisoners while the contact of the prisoners with outside facilitators will also cease.

Expressing his anger over the recent quarrel in the jail, the minister said the prisoners involved in the incident should be closely monitored so that such incidents do not take place in future and bring disrepute to the administration and the government, while the administration should inform the government and the public about their activities inside the prison through the social media.

He expressed these views during a briefing at the Peshawar office of the Inspector General of Prisons.

The advisor was told that the prison has a separate hostel for female prisoners and a solarization facility during load shedding while the number of rooms for the staff has increased so that they can perform their services with peace of mind and full integrity.

He asked the IG Prisons to provide him with a list of the entire staff of the jail and that all the jail employees should keep two SIMs in their mobile phones so that it is easy to communicate with them.

He was told that six district jails in the province are in the process of completion but are pending due to a lack of funds.

If required funds were made available for completing the construction work of the said jails, the load of prisoners in Central Jail Peshawar could be lessened to a great extent which will bring positive results.

Hidayatullah Afridi was told that female, transgender and male prisoners have been kept in separate barracks and a large library containing about 6,500 books was built for them which they can use all the time.

Sports tournaments are also organized in the jail for the inmates which is having a good effect on them.

The Jail Hospital provides the best medical facilities to the sick inmates and has the services of eight qualified doctors, along with religious and contemporary studies are also taught to all the inmates in the Jail. Hot water is provided to the inmates in winter.

Hidayatullah Afridi thanked the Qarshi Company and Al-Khidmat Foundation for their cooperation as those prisoners who cannot afford to pay the fines are released from jail by paying their fines.

He assured the IG and Deputy IG prisons of all possible support from the government.

Related Topics

Load Shedding Peshawar Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Water Mobile Drugs Jail Social Media Company Male Progress Qarshi Afridi All From Government Best

Recent Stories

UAE-Azerbaijan Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Grou ..

UAE-Azerbaijan Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group discusses relations with Aze ..

6 minutes ago
 PM vows to steer Pakistan out of crises as PDM gov ..

PM vows to steer Pakistan out of crises as PDM govt completes one-year period

35 minutes ago
 Govt starts work on business plan for Radio Pakist ..

Govt starts work on business plan for Radio Pakistan: Info Minister

47 minutes ago
 Emirates to offer daily flights to Toronto from 20 ..

Emirates to offer daily flights to Toronto from 20 April

2 hours ago
 The Premiere Of The Play Â«FragiÂ» Took Place In K ..

The Premiere Of The Play Â«FragiÂ» Took Place In Kyrgyzstan

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs organizes Ramadan Suhoor gathering f ..

Dubai Customs organizes Ramadan Suhoor gathering for clients

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.