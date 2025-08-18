CDA Denies New Stadium Plan, Says F-9 Park Cricket Ground Only Being Upgraded
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 18, 2025 | 08:32 PM
The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has dismissed reports of a new cricket stadium being built in Islamabad’s F-9 Park, clarifying that the ongoing work relates only to the upgradation of the existing cricket ground to international standards
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has dismissed reports of a new cricket stadium being built in Islamabad’s F-9 Park, clarifying that the ongoing work relates only to the upgradation of the existing cricket ground to international standards.
In a statement issued Monday, the CDA stressed that the project is focused on improving the current facility while preserving the park’s recreational and green character. “There is no plan for constructing a new cricket stadium. The initiative is limited to upgrading the existing ground,” the Authority said.
Responding to concerns about environmental impact, CDA officials noted that no green areas or family spaces will be disturbed.
Instead, the project includes additional landscaping, improved turf management, and measures to further enhance greenery.
Children’s play areas and family recreational zones will remain unaffected.
The Authority also reassured citizens that the project poses no new security or accessibility risks. “F-9 Park remains open, safe, and fully accessible to the public during and after the upgradation,” the statement added.
Officials said the purpose of the initiative is to provide Islamabad residents with a world-class cricketing and recreational facility within the existing infrastructure of F-9 Park.
The CDA reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding the city’s natural beauty while improving recreational opportunities for citizens.
