BTTN hosts International Webinar on Artificial Intelligence,challenges and regulations

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) The Balochistan Think Tank Network (BTTN), Quetta on Monday organized an international webinar on “Artificial Intelligence, Opportunities, Challenges, and Regulations".

The event brought together eminent scholars, diplomats, and defense experts from across the world to discuss how Artificial Intelligence (AI) is reshaping global politics, military domains, and regulatory frameworks.

In his opening remarks, Dr Zafar Khan Executive Director, BTTN welcomed the distinguished speakers and highlighted he importance of analysing AI-driven technologies in modernizing and integrating military capabilities.

Speakers emphasized that AI has become more than a technological topic—it is now at the heart of diplomacy, national security, and global power dynamics.

Muhammad Suleman noted that AI is reshaping geopolitics, while Dr Daryl Press underlined that “every technology affects warfare greatly, and AI is no exception.” Ambassador Dr Bilal Ahmad warned about AI’s role in compressing the decision-making time-lines, stressing the need for coordinated regulations and international governance.

From a Chinese perspective, Prof Cai Cuihong cautioned against an AI arms race driven by great power competition, reaffirming China’s advocacy for “AI for good” and peaceful applications under human control.

Dmitry Stefanovich added that AI is redefining nuclear deterrence and strategic stability, calling for a multilateral body to regulate its use. Concluding the session, Prof Dr Khalid Hafeez, Vice Chancellor BUITEMS emphasized that while AI carries significant risks, it also holds transformative potential to benefit humanity.

He stressed that by leveraging AI responsibly, the global community can work towards a future where technology not only advances development but also helps prevent conflicts and promotes international peace.

The seminar ended on the collective understanding that urgent ethical and regulatory measures are essential to ensure AI remains a force for good in the evolving global order.