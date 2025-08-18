Open Menu

CPSP Fellows Seek Solutions To Training, Employment Challenges In Multan Ceremony

Faizan Hashmi Published August 18, 2025 | 08:32 PM

CPSP fellows seek solutions to training, employment challenges in Multan ceremony

A ceremony in honor of CPSP Fellows was organized by Prof. Dr. Masoodur Rauf Hiraj, Convener of Fellows Club South Punjab, to discuss challenges faced by Fellows

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) A ceremony in honor of CPSP Fellows was organized by Prof. Dr. Masoodur Rauf Hiraj, Convener of Fellows Club South Punjab, to discuss challenges faced by Fellows.

The event was attended by Prof. Dr. Khalid Masood Gondal, President CPSP Pakistan; Prof. Dr. Shoaib Shafi, Senior Vice President; Prof. Dr. Mehmood Ayaz; Prof. Dr. Amir Zaman; Prof. Dr. Jahangir; Prof. Dr. Abrar Ashraf, and other senior faculty members.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Masoodur Rauf Hiraj said that CPSP Pakistan is a matter of pride and FCPS is the identity of doctors, but the College Council must address pressing issues. He pointed out that training seats remain limited for doctors after clearing Part-I, employment opportunities are scarce even after Part-II, and the degree must be further strengthened at the international level.

Other faculty members also raised questions for the improvement of the College. In response, Prof. Khalid Masood Gondal, Prof. Shoaib Shafi, and others listened carefully, provided detailed answers, and assured that genuine issues of South Punjab Fellows would be resolved on priority.

The ceremony was also attended by Prof. Dr. Mehnaz Khakwani, Vice Chancellor Nishtar Medical University; Prof. Dr. Kashif Chishti, Dean Children’s Complex; Prof. Dr. Shahid Rao; Prof. Haroon Pasha; Prof. Dr. Azhar Javed; Prof. Dr. Amjad Bari; Prof. Dr. Bilal Saeed; Prof. Manzar Ali, along with a large number of senior and junior doctors from across Southern Punjab.

