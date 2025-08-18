Dr. Asif Mehmood Jah’s Book “Mohtasib Key Diary” Launched At ICCI
The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) on Monday hosted the launching ceremony of “Mohtasib Key Diary”, the latest book authored by Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Dr. Asif Mehmood Jah
The event was attended by a large number of distinguished personalities from diverse walks of life, including retired and serving bureaucrats, business community leaders, intellectuals, students, and social workers, said a press release.
Addressing the gathering, Dr. Asif Mehmood Jah said Pakistan is a blessing of Allah, enriched with opportunities, and the nation’s foremost duty is to serve it sincerely and diligently for its progress and prosperity. “What we are today is because of Pakistan, therefore we must give it honour and priority,” he remarked.
Highlighting his role as FTO, Dr. Jah noted that taxpayers were given due respect by resolving their complaints promptly, inexpensively, and on merit, adding with pride that 98% of FTO’s decisions have been upheld, which is a source of great satisfaction.
ICCI President Nasir Mansoor Qureshi lauded the services of Dr. Jah, emphasizing that the book provides valuable insights for promoting transparency and ethical practices in the tax system.
He further highlighted that ICCI provides a strong platform for entrepreneurs and investors while continuously engaging policymakers for business-friendly reforms.
The ICCI President also informed that the Chamber houses several facilitation desks including NADRA, TDAP, Police, IESCO, and FTO, while under the directions of Islamabad High Court it has established a Mediation Council to amicably resolve disputes between property owners and commercial tenants, thereby fostering a fair and stable business environment in the capital.
