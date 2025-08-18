Torrential rains cause widespread destruction in Tehsil Havelian

Torrential rains on Monday wreaked havoc in Tehsil Havelian, inflicting heavy damages in Sajjikot, Rajoya, Lora, and adjoining areas

HAVELIAN Aug 18 (APP) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 18th Aug, 2025) Torrential rains on Monday wreaked havoc in Tehsil Havelian, inflicting heavy damages in Sajjikot, Rajoya, Lora, and adjoining areas.

The Ayub Bridge on the Karakoram Highway was partially damaged after cracks appeared and part of the structure collapsed, leaving traffic completely paralyzed and dozens of vehicles stranded.

In Narbagh, a double-story house was swept away by strong flood, while in Bodla, waters entered the Government Girls High School. Staff managed to safely evacuate students, preventing any loss of life.

Another newly constructed double-story building near Malkan Bridge also collapsed after the Rashida Khatha stream eroded its foundations.

Upon receiving reports, the local police rushed to the site to divert traffic to alternative routes. However, citizens faced severe difficulties due to road blockades and disruption of emergency movement. Residents have urged provincial and district authorities to start immediately repair work on Ayub Bridge to avert a major tragedy.

Meanwhile, former Member of the Provincial Assembly and senior PML-N leader Sardar Aurangzeb Nalotha has demanded that Hazara Division be declared a calamity-affected area.

He said widespread damage has been reported from PK-44 constituency and beyond, including Sajjikot Bazaar, Bodla Girls Schools, Havelian Ayub Bridge, Chamba Nowshera Bridge, Majuhan Girls High school, as well as losses in Galiyat, Lower Galiyat, Lower Tanawal, Abbottabad city, and Lora.

Nalotha called on the administration, Deputy Commissioner, and C&W Department to take urgent measures, adding that the Federal government has already initiated relief efforts. “In this difficult time, I stand with the people of my constituency and will personally assess the damages along with my team,” he said, praying for the safety of all Muslims.