Torrential Rains Cause Widespread Destruction In Tehsil Havelian
Sumaira FH Published August 18, 2025 | 08:24 PM
Torrential rains on Monday wreaked havoc in Tehsil Havelian, inflicting heavy damages in Sajjikot, Rajoya, Lora, and adjoining areas
HAVELIAN Aug 18 (APP) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 18th Aug, 2025) Torrential rains on Monday wreaked havoc in Tehsil Havelian, inflicting heavy damages in Sajjikot, Rajoya, Lora, and adjoining areas.
The Ayub Bridge on the Karakoram Highway was partially damaged after cracks appeared and part of the structure collapsed, leaving traffic completely paralyzed and dozens of vehicles stranded.
In Narbagh, a double-story house was swept away by strong flood, while in Bodla, waters entered the Government Girls High School. Staff managed to safely evacuate students, preventing any loss of life.
Another newly constructed double-story building near Malkan Bridge also collapsed after the Rashida Khatha stream eroded its foundations.
Upon receiving reports, the local police rushed to the site to divert traffic to alternative routes. However, citizens faced severe difficulties due to road blockades and disruption of emergency movement. Residents have urged provincial and district authorities to start immediately repair work on Ayub Bridge to avert a major tragedy.
Meanwhile, former Member of the Provincial Assembly and senior PML-N leader Sardar Aurangzeb Nalotha has demanded that Hazara Division be declared a calamity-affected area.
He said widespread damage has been reported from PK-44 constituency and beyond, including Sajjikot Bazaar, Bodla Girls Schools, Havelian Ayub Bridge, Chamba Nowshera Bridge, Majuhan Girls High school, as well as losses in Galiyat, Lower Galiyat, Lower Tanawal, Abbottabad city, and Lora.
Nalotha called on the administration, Deputy Commissioner, and C&W Department to take urgent measures, adding that the Federal government has already initiated relief efforts. “In this difficult time, I stand with the people of my constituency and will personally assess the damages along with my team,” he said, praying for the safety of all Muslims.
Recent Stories
Socioeconomic survey launched in Muzaffargarh
CDA, LEAs unite to expel illegal immigrants from Capital region
Torrential rains cause widespread destruction in Tehsil Havelian
DGSE holds walk in connection with Independence Day
Over 1m cotton bales arrival recorded at ginneries till Aug 15
UAE conducts 74th airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip under 'Birds of Goodness'
Mohsin Naqvi pays surprise visits to NADRA Centre, Shahdara Passport Office
PDMA DG chairs meeting to review preparations for torrential rains in Rawalpindi
Grand operation announced against encroachments on water channels in Abbottabad
Courts can’t interfere in proceedings of parliamentary standing committees: At ..
Four killed, 7 injured in Swabi roof collapse incident
Lahore lifts Basketball Trophy-2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Socioeconomic survey launched in Muzaffargarh52 seconds ago
-
CDA, LEAs unite to expel illegal immigrants from Capital region54 seconds ago
-
Torrential rains cause widespread destruction in Tehsil Havelian55 seconds ago
-
DGSE holds walk in connection with Independence Day56 seconds ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi pays surprise visits to NADRA Centre, Shahdara Passport Office6 minutes ago
-
PDMA DG chairs meeting to review preparations for torrential rains in Rawalpindi6 minutes ago
-
Grand operation announced against encroachments on water channels in Abbottabad6 minutes ago
-
Courts can’t interfere in proceedings of parliamentary standing committees: Attorney General6 minutes ago
-
Four killed, 7 injured in Swabi roof collapse incident7 minutes ago
-
DG Safe City reviews performance of one info, taxi verification Apps4 minutes ago
-
Tram Bus Service to be started in Lahore from Feb 20264 minutes ago
-
KP Governor thanks Afghan Consulate for solidarity amid flood devastation4 minutes ago