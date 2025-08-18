Open Menu

CDA, LEAs Unite To Expel Illegal Immigrants From Capital Region

Muhammad Irfan Published August 18, 2025 | 08:24 PM

CDA, LEAs unite to expel illegal immigrants from Capital region

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Islamabad administration have launched a coordinated crackdown on foreign nationals residing illegally in the federal capital and surrounding districts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) The Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Islamabad administration have launched a coordinated crackdown on foreign nationals residing illegally in the federal capital and surrounding districts.

CDA chief following a high-level task force meeting directed the formulation of a comprehensive plan to prevent the resettlement of undocumented foreigners and called for an integrated database containing complete records, including residential details.

“Seamless data synchronization among all relevant institutions is essential. Only foreigners with valid visas will be allowed to stay, and strict legal action will be taken against violators,” he said.

The task force decided to declare Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Murree, and Haripur as “safe zones” by ensuring no undocumented foreign nationals could settle there.

Authorities will monitor adjoining areas, enforce action against unregistered foreign tenants, and strengthen coordination through the appointment of focal persons in each district.

In addition, it was agreed that stamp papers will no longer be issued for property transactions involving undocumented foreigners, while the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) will block mobile SIM issuance to those without valid visas. The Tenancy Act will also be strictly enforced.

Randhawa underscored that district administrations will immediately begin data collection on foreign nationals residing without legal documents.

He stressed that the government is committed to national security and stability by permanently resolving the issue of illegal immigrants.

“All relevant institutions are working together to implement robust measures against illegal immigration,” he added.

The meeting, held at CDA Headquarters, brought together senior officials from Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Murree, and Haripur, along with representatives from the Ministry of Interior, National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), and other law enforcement bodies.

Recent Stories

Socioeconomic survey launched in Muzaffargarh

Socioeconomic survey launched in Muzaffargarh

2 minutes ago
 CDA, LEAs unite to expel illegal immigrants from C ..

CDA, LEAs unite to expel illegal immigrants from Capital region

2 minutes ago
 Torrential rains cause widespread destruction in T ..

Torrential rains cause widespread destruction in Tehsil Havelian

2 minutes ago
 DGSE holds walk in connection with Independence Da ..

DGSE holds walk in connection with Independence Day

2 minutes ago
 Over 1m cotton bales arrival recorded at ginneries ..

Over 1m cotton bales arrival recorded at ginneries till Aug 15

2 minutes ago
 UAE conducts 74th airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip u ..

UAE conducts 74th airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip under 'Birds of Goodness'

26 minutes ago
Mohsin Naqvi pays surprise visits to NADRA Centre, ..

Mohsin Naqvi pays surprise visits to NADRA Centre, Shahdara Passport Office

7 minutes ago
 PDMA DG chairs meeting to review preparations for ..

PDMA DG chairs meeting to review preparations for torrential rains in Rawalpindi

7 minutes ago
 Grand operation announced against encroachments on ..

Grand operation announced against encroachments on water channels in Abbottabad

7 minutes ago
 Courts can’t interfere in proceedings of parliam ..

Courts can’t interfere in proceedings of parliamentary standing committees: At ..

7 minutes ago
 Four killed, 7 injured in Swabi roof collapse inci ..

Four killed, 7 injured in Swabi roof collapse incident

7 minutes ago
 Lahore lifts Basketball Trophy-2025

Lahore lifts Basketball Trophy-2025

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan