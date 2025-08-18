93 mm rain in Faisalabad

Faisalabad has received 93 millimeters (mm) rain on Monday which not only turned the harsh weather into pleasant one but also inundated the low-lying areas

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) Faisalabad has received 93 millimeters (mm) rain on Monday which not only turned the harsh weather into pleasant one but also inundated the low-lying areas.

The clouds started prevailing in the sky early in the morning however, the rain started afternoon and it continuous for an hour with intermittent intervals, causing suspension of utility services especially electricity outage.

A spokesman of Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) said that the highest downpour of 93 millimeters was recorded in Ghulam Muhammad Abad followed by 56 millimeters rain on Jail Road and 54 millimeters in Gulistan Colony.

Similarly, 23 millimeters of rain was recorded in Madina Town, 22 millimeters in Allama Iqbal Colony while Dogar Basti and its adjoining areas received 19 millimeters of rain, he added.

WASA Managing Director Sohail Qadir Cheema immediately placed the field staff on high alert to deal with emergency situation.

He said that WASA field staff remained active at all major ponding points to ensure timely drainage of accumulated water.

He confirmed that all machinery including dewatering sets had been made fully operational to respond quickly to any emergency situation.

He directed the WASA teams to complete drainage work in the shortest possible time so that inconvenience to citizens could be minimized.

He said that WASA is committed to maintain an efficient drainage system during the monsoon season. He assured that all resources are being utilized to provide maximum relief to the residents of Faisalabad during rainy season.