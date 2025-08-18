93 Mm Rain In Faisalabad
Faizan Hashmi Published August 18, 2025 | 08:29 PM
Faisalabad has received 93 millimeters (mm) rain on Monday which not only turned the harsh weather into pleasant one but also inundated the low-lying areas
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) Faisalabad has received 93 millimeters (mm) rain on Monday which not only turned the harsh weather into pleasant one but also inundated the low-lying areas.
The clouds started prevailing in the sky early in the morning however, the rain started afternoon and it continuous for an hour with intermittent intervals, causing suspension of utility services especially electricity outage.
A spokesman of Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) said that the highest downpour of 93 millimeters was recorded in Ghulam Muhammad Abad followed by 56 millimeters rain on Jail Road and 54 millimeters in Gulistan Colony.
Similarly, 23 millimeters of rain was recorded in Madina Town, 22 millimeters in Allama Iqbal Colony while Dogar Basti and its adjoining areas received 19 millimeters of rain, he added.
WASA Managing Director Sohail Qadir Cheema immediately placed the field staff on high alert to deal with emergency situation.
He said that WASA field staff remained active at all major ponding points to ensure timely drainage of accumulated water.
He confirmed that all machinery including dewatering sets had been made fully operational to respond quickly to any emergency situation.
He directed the WASA teams to complete drainage work in the shortest possible time so that inconvenience to citizens could be minimized.
He said that WASA is committed to maintain an efficient drainage system during the monsoon season. He assured that all resources are being utilized to provide maximum relief to the residents of Faisalabad during rainy season.
Recent Stories
Medicines supply ensured in respective districts of Balochistan: Dr Yousaf
PM Shehbaz reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to humanitarian values on World Hum ..
Dr. Asif Mehmood Jah’s Book “Mohtasib Key Diary” launched at ICCI
Anti-encroachment drive continues in Chiniot
93 mm rain in Faisalabad
Socioeconomic survey launched in Muzaffargarh
CDA, LEAs unite to expel illegal immigrants from Capital region
Torrential rains cause widespread destruction in Tehsil Havelian
DGSE holds walk in connection with Independence Day
Over 1m cotton bales arrival recorded at ginneries till Aug 15
Rubina Khalid inaugurates BISP Dynamic Registration Center in Kaghan
UAE conducts 74th airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip under 'Birds of Goodness'
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Medicines supply ensured in respective districts of Balochistan: Dr Yousaf18 seconds ago
-
PM Shehbaz reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to humanitarian values on World Humanitarian Day19 seconds ago
-
Anti-encroachment drive continues in Chiniot22 seconds ago
-
93 mm rain in Faisalabad24 seconds ago
-
Socioeconomic survey launched in Muzaffargarh5 minutes ago
-
CDA, LEAs unite to expel illegal immigrants from Capital region5 minutes ago
-
Torrential rains cause widespread destruction in Tehsil Havelian5 minutes ago
-
DGSE holds walk in connection with Independence Day5 minutes ago
-
Rubina Khalid inaugurates BISP Dynamic Registration Center in Kaghan2 minutes ago
-
PNCA hosts Pocket Knife Woodcarving Workshop2 minutes ago
-
Three robbers killed during encounter with police2 minutes ago
-
Four drug peddlers held with hashish, heroin2 minutes ago