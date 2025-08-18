PFA cracks down on unhygienic food establishments

Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published August 18, 2025 | 08:32 PM

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Monday has taken action against food establishments violating health regulations in Chiniot.

The teams led by Deputy Director Operations Dr. Muhammad Qasim Raza inspected 97 food points, including 47 milk trucks, and imposed fines of Rs 57,000 for poor sanitation, use of prohibited ingredients, and lack of medical certificates.

During the inspections, 3 kg of expired goods were recovered and destroyed. Milk shops and trucks found selling defective milk samples were heavily fined.

Dr. Qasim emphasized that continuous action will be taken against those involved in food adulteration, ensuring the safety and quality of food products for consumers.

