Socioeconomic Survey Launched In Muzaffargarh
Umer Jamshaid Published August 18, 2025 | 08:24 PM
Deputy commissioner Usman Tahir Jappa announced the launch of a district-wide socio-economic survey, beginning Monday, as part of Punjab government’s initiative to develop a comprehensive socio-economic registry
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) Deputy commissioner Usman Tahir Jappa announced the launch of a district-wide socio-economic survey, beginning Monday, as part of Punjab government’s initiative to develop a comprehensive socio-economic registry.
The DC said that survey teams have already been trained and equipped with survey tablets, caps, vests, and other necessary materials. These teams will go door-to-door to collect data on household members and their economic conditions.
He urged citizens to cooperate fully with the survey staff and provide accurate information. “The data collected will serve as the foundation for future economic planning. This is for the benefit of the people, so please register yourself when our staff visits,” Jappa appealed.
Highlighting the significance of the registry, he said that only the households listed in the socio-economic database would be eligible for upcoming social protection initiatives, including the e-Bike Scheme, Roshan Gharana Solar Program, Himmat Card, Kisan Card, Health Card, Livestock Card, and scholarship programs.
“With authentic data, resources will reach the rightful beneficiaries,” he stressed, adding that the government has simplified the registration process to ensure maximum participation. He also directed officials to facilitate citizens at registration centers and provide all possible assistance.
Later, the deputy commissioner distributed survey equipment among field staff in the presence of ADCG Muhammad Yousuf Chheena.
