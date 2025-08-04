CDA prioritizes oversight of transferred PWD projects amid funding, quality concerns

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) Chairman, Capital Development Authority (CDA) Muhammad Ali Randhawa, has ordered a comprehensive financial and technical review of several key development projects recently transferred from the Public Works Department (PWD) to CDA.

The directive was issued during a high-level meeting on Monday, where Randhawa was informed that multiple projects were handed over without adequate funding or proper documentation of their current status. Concerns were raised about delays, budget shortfalls, and quality control.

To address these issues, Randhawa tasked the CDA Member Finance and CEO of the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) with preparing a detailed financial report. The review will include the original cost estimates of each project, funds previously allocated to PWD, and a full audit of expenditures made to date.

“These projects impact the daily lives of citizens, and we cannot afford to compromise on their delivery or integrity,” Randhawa said. “This is about restoring public confidence through fiscal discipline and independent audits.”

In parallel, CDA’s Planning and Engineering Wings were directed to assess the physical progress, construction standards, and timelines of the transferred projects. Independent third-party audits will also be carried out to ensure transparency and prevent mismanagement.

Projects under review include upgrades to Shaheen Chowk, Kashmir Chowk, and the Faizabad Interchange; modernization of the Pak Secretariat; transformation of the CDA Model Nursery into the “Gardenia Hub”; and the installation of energy-efficient streetlights and improvements to solid waste management.

Also discussed were the establishment of the Islamabad Model Jail, the upgrading of police stations and the Police academy, and several civic infrastructure projects.

These include construction of parking plazas, the development of a dedicated food street in Blue Area, and implementation of a cashless payment system within CDA services.

Randhawa also reviewed Islamabad’s public transport plans, calling for an increase in electric buses, the rapid construction of charging stations, and the early preparation of a feasibility report for an electric tram system — a move aligned with the city’s green mobility goals.

On the urban development front, the Chairman ordered the immediate upgrading of all 279 public parks and the planting of environmentally friendly trees.

He also directed the installation of aesthetic lighting and digital streamers across major roads, alongside the establishment of IT Facilitation Centers to promote smart governance.

The Chairman emphasized swift activation of the Blue Area Food Street and Parking Plaza, warning that he would personally conduct surprise site visits to monitor progress and resolve delays on the spot.

Sewage improvement in Sector I-14 and Banigala, as well as enhanced water supply systems citywide, were also high on the agenda.

Randhawa confirmed that revenue from CDA’s recent auctions of commercial plots and shops would be reinvested into priority development projects, water infrastructure, and eco-friendly urban initiatives.

“These steps are part of a broader strategy to make Islamabad a model city — efficient, green, and responsive to the needs of its residents,” Randhawa concluded.

The meeting was attended by senior officials, including Member Administration and Estate Talat Mehmood, Member Engineering Syed Nafasat Raza, Member Environment Esfandyar Baloch, Member Finance Tahir Naeem, and other department heads.