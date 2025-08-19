CDA reviews Monsoon emergency preparations, announces training with Chinese experts

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has stepped up emergency preparedness for the ongoing monsoon season, with special focus on flood-prone areas and capacity-building of its rescue staff.

At a review meeting chaired by CDA Chairman and Chief Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Ali Randhawa, senior officials discussed response measures, recent site visits to low-lying areas, and new training initiatives for emergency staff.

Director General of Capital Emergency Services, Dr. Abdul Rehman, informed the meeting that from August 26, emergency personnel will undergo specialized training under the supervision of eight Chinese experts.

The training will focus on advanced water rescue techniques and the use of modern equipment to handle flood-related emergencies.

“We are prioritizing modern methods of swift water rescue and the effective use of technology to ensure maximum safety and support for citizens during heavy rainfall,” Dr.

Rehman said.

He added that comprehensive plans are underway to upgrade Islamabad’s emergency response system to international standards, including new equipment and enhanced staff capabilities.

Chairman Randhawa praised the efforts of Capital Emergency Services but stressed the need for full preparedness.

He directed that emergency teams and machinery be pre-positioned in sensitive areas, particularly those prone to flooding, to ensure quick response in case of heavy rains.

“All arrangements must be completed in advance so that citizens do not face difficulties during the monsoon,” Randhawa said, further instructing that surveillance of low-lying areas be strengthened round-the-clock.

The CDA chief also appealed to residents to take precautionary measures and immediately contact Rescue 1122 or Emergency Helpline 1334 in case of an emergency.