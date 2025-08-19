Additional Chief Secretary KP lauds department’s flood response across province

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) Additional Chief Secretary Planning and Development Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ikramullah Khan, has termed the response of government departments during the recent rains, cloudbursts, and flash floods as satisfactory, urging them to stay fully active and further strengthen their capacity for emergency relief.

Chairing a review meeting at the office of Commissioner Hazara Division, he said that on Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur’s directives, the provincial government is extending full cooperation to all districts. He warned that two to three more monsoon spells are expected, along with a rise in cloudburst incidents, and directed district administrations to ensure better coordination.

Deputy Commissioners briefed the meeting on losses and precautionary measures.DC Mansehra reported that compensation has been paid to the heirs of victims of the Haleem Dheri flood tragedy, where 20 people were swept away 19 bodies have been recovered while one woman remains missing. He added that all district roads have been restored. DC Abbottabad briefed on urban flood prevention measures.

Commissioner Hazara Division Fayaz Ali Shah informed that psychologists’ teams have been deployed in Mansehra and Battagram to assist victims, while ration and relief supplies have been dispatched with the help of the Pakistan Army.