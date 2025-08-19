Open Menu

President Asif Ali Zardari Stresses Enhanced Pakistan-Ethiopia Diverse Cooperation

Faizan Hashmi Published August 19, 2025 | 10:12 PM

President Asif Ali Zardari stresses enhanced Pakistan-Ethiopia diverse cooperation

President Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday met with Ethiopia’s Ambassador, Jemal Beker Abdula, here at Aiwan-e-Sadr, reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening bilateral ties with Ethiopia, particularly in the areas of trade, investment, and agriculture

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday met with Ethiopia’s Ambassador, Jemal Beker Abdula, here at Aiwan-e-Sadr, reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening bilateral ties with Ethiopia, particularly in the areas of trade, investment, and agriculture.

During the meeting, President Zardari highlighted the deep importance Pakistan places on its relations with Ethiopia and emphasized the vast potential for enhanced collaboration between the two nations, a Presidency's news release said.

“There are significant opportunities for cooperation in trade, investment, and agriculture that must be explored for the mutual benefit of both countries,” the president stated.

President Zardari welcomed the establishment of the Ethiopian Embassy in Islamabad and praised the launch of direct flights between Karachi and Addis Ababa, calling both steps positive developments that would deepen diplomatic and economic ties.

He also stressed the importance of finalizing the Pakistan-Ethiopia Air Services Agreement at the earliest, noting that it would further boost connectivity and facilitate people-to-people and business exchanges.

Ambassador Jemal Beker expressed condolences over the recent loss of life and property in Pakistan due to heavy rains and flooding. He reaffirmed Ethiopia’s solidarity with Pakistan during this difficult time and emphasized his country’s interest in further strengthening bilateral relations.

Recent Stories

KP minister, humanitarian bodies discuss relief, r ..

KP minister, humanitarian bodies discuss relief, rehabilitation

3 minutes ago
 China-Pakistan cooperation scores 12 deals worth 2 ..

China-Pakistan cooperation scores 12 deals worth 235 million yuan in Kashgar

3 minutes ago
 Punjab Assembly Speaker, IT Minister to discuss di ..

Punjab Assembly Speaker, IT Minister to discuss digital vision

3 minutes ago
 Aid into Gaza insufficient to avert ‘widespread ..

Aid into Gaza insufficient to avert ‘widespread starvation’ as Israeli restr ..

3 minutes ago
 Murree Admin keeps Expressway, other roads open am ..

Murree Admin keeps Expressway, other roads open amid rain, landslide

2 minutes ago
 CDA reviews Monsoon emergency preparations, announ ..

CDA reviews Monsoon emergency preparations, announces training with Chinese expe ..

2 minutes ago
President Asif Ali Zardari stresses enhanced Pakis ..

President Asif Ali Zardari stresses enhanced Pakistan-Ethiopia diverse cooperati ..

3 minutes ago
 PM chairs high-level meeting on flood response, di ..

PM chairs high-level meeting on flood response, directs swift, coordinated relie ..

3 minutes ago
 Defense Day to be celebrated with Grandeur in Sukk ..

Defense Day to be celebrated with Grandeur in Sukkur

3 minutes ago
 Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Sarg ..

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Sargodha (BISE) Sargodha to announ ..

55 minutes ago
 At least eight killed after heavy rain lashed Kara ..

At least eight killed after heavy rain lashed Karachi, caused flood

1 hour ago
 Additional Chief Secretary KP lauds department’s ..

Additional Chief Secretary KP lauds department’s flood response across provinc ..

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan