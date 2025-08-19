President Asif Ali Zardari Stresses Enhanced Pakistan-Ethiopia Diverse Cooperation
Faizan Hashmi Published August 19, 2025 | 10:12 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday met with Ethiopia’s Ambassador, Jemal Beker Abdula, here at Aiwan-e-Sadr, reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening bilateral ties with Ethiopia, particularly in the areas of trade, investment, and agriculture.
During the meeting, President Zardari highlighted the deep importance Pakistan places on its relations with Ethiopia and emphasized the vast potential for enhanced collaboration between the two nations, a Presidency's news release said.
“There are significant opportunities for cooperation in trade, investment, and agriculture that must be explored for the mutual benefit of both countries,” the president stated.
President Zardari welcomed the establishment of the Ethiopian Embassy in Islamabad and praised the launch of direct flights between Karachi and Addis Ababa, calling both steps positive developments that would deepen diplomatic and economic ties.
He also stressed the importance of finalizing the Pakistan-Ethiopia Air Services Agreement at the earliest, noting that it would further boost connectivity and facilitate people-to-people and business exchanges.
Ambassador Jemal Beker expressed condolences over the recent loss of life and property in Pakistan due to heavy rains and flooding. He reaffirmed Ethiopia’s solidarity with Pakistan during this difficult time and emphasized his country’s interest in further strengthening bilateral relations.
