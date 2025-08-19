At Least Eight Killed After Heavy Rain Lashed Karachi, Caused Flood
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 19, 2025 | 09:04 PM
The PMD officials say intermittent rain has been ongoing since Tuesday morning, with more showers expected every one to two hours
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News Karachi is experiencing heavy rainfall, causing severe urban flooding across the city. The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued important weather advisories for the next two days, warning of more rain and potential hazards.
The PMD officials said intermittent rain has been ongoing since Tuesday morning, with more showers expected every one to two hours. The department also forecasts heavier rainfall tomorrow compared to today.
Low-lying areas, including Quaidabad, Landhi, Malir, Gulshan-e-Hadeed, and Liaquatabad C-1, have been inundated, with water entering homes in several neighborhoods. Major roads such as Shahrah-e-Faisal, I.I. Chundrigar Road, and M.R. Kayani Road are flooded, causing massive traffic jams and stranding thousands of commuters.
Rescue authorities reported that eight people lost their lives in separate incidents. Four died when a house wall collapsed in Block 12 of Gulistan-e-Johar, one child died in Orangi Sector 11.5 due to a wall collapse, while two others died from electrocution—one in North Karachi and one in Defence’s Khayaban-e-Bukhari. Another person died in a fire at a petrol pump in Malir 15.
Meteorologist Jawad Memon stated that cloud formation over the city indicates more rain is likely in the coming hours. PMD said a low-pressure system near India’s West Odisha is expected to reach Gujarat in the next one to one and a half days. Combined with the monsoon system in the Arabian Sea, moderate to heavy showers are expected across Sindh until August 23, including Karachi.
The authorities warned citizens to stay indoors during thunderstorms and avoid using phones except for emergencies. People are advised to remain away from trees, fences, and electrical poles to prevent accidents caused by lightning.
The incomplete development work on city roads has worsened the situation, with water accumulating in open pits, causing traffic disruptions and damage to vehicles.
Karachi Commissioner Syed Hasan Naqvi urged residents to exercise caution, avoid unnecessary travel, and stay away from live wires. Chief Secretary Sindh Asif Hyder Shah instructed all officials to remain on alert, ensure rapid drainage of rainwater, and maintain close coordination with KElectric, HESCO, SEPCO, PMD, and PDMA.
Recent Stories
At least eight killed after heavy rain lashed Karachi, caused flood
Egyptian TikToker ‘Yasmin’ revealed to be 18-year-old male student
Departments directed to remain alert, improve capabilities to deal emergencies
Auqaf department opens properties for flood victims
High level defence delegation of Azerbaijan calls on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Si ..
Gold price declines in Pakistan after downward trend in global bullion markets
Pakistan likely not to take part in Asia Cup Hockey Tournament 2025
KP Govt. stands with flood victims, restoration and compensation to be ensured: ..
DIG Sukkur meets with Direct DSPs who passed CCE
ECC approves uniform application of fuel charges adjustment
President Asif Ali Zardari bids farewell to UAE Ambassador, emphasizes strengthe ..
Sutlej breach damages crops in Bahawalpur
More Stories From Weather
-
At least eight killed after heavy rain lashed Karachi, caused flood4 minutes ago
-
Heavy rain in Murree causes landslides22 hours ago
-
NDMA issues fresh flood warning as monsoon rains lash Punjab, KP and AJK1 day ago
-
Weather update; Karachi, Sindh likely to receive rain spells from Aug 18 to 235 days ago
-
Scattered showers, humid weather forecast for Lahore6 days ago
-
Party cloudy weather, light rain forecast for Karachi7 days ago
-
Monsoon likely to intensify with thunderstorms, rains across Pakistan next week7 days ago
-
Humid weather persists in Lahore8 days ago
-
Monsoon Rains to Intensify in Pakistan; Flood Advisory Issued for Punjab8 days ago
-
Lahore receives scattered rain13 days ago
-
PDMA issues fact sheet on monsoon flood situation across Punjab13 days ago
-
Lahore receives scattered rainfall accompanied by humid conditions15 days ago