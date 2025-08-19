Open Menu

At Least Eight Killed After Heavy Rain Lashed Karachi, Caused Flood

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 19, 2025 | 09:04 PM

At least eight killed after heavy rain lashed Karachi, caused flood

The PMD officials say intermittent rain has been ongoing since Tuesday morning, with more showers expected every one to two hours

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News Karachi is experiencing heavy rainfall, causing severe urban flooding across the city. The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued important weather advisories for the next two days, warning of more rain and potential hazards.

The PMD officials said intermittent rain has been ongoing since Tuesday morning, with more showers expected every one to two hours. The department also forecasts heavier rainfall tomorrow compared to today.

Low-lying areas, including Quaidabad, Landhi, Malir, Gulshan-e-Hadeed, and Liaquatabad C-1, have been inundated, with water entering homes in several neighborhoods. Major roads such as Shahrah-e-Faisal, I.I. Chundrigar Road, and M.R. Kayani Road are flooded, causing massive traffic jams and stranding thousands of commuters.

Rescue authorities reported that eight people lost their lives in separate incidents. Four died when a house wall collapsed in Block 12 of Gulistan-e-Johar, one child died in Orangi Sector 11.5 due to a wall collapse, while two others died from electrocution—one in North Karachi and one in Defence’s Khayaban-e-Bukhari. Another person died in a fire at a petrol pump in Malir 15.

Meteorologist Jawad Memon stated that cloud formation over the city indicates more rain is likely in the coming hours. PMD said a low-pressure system near India’s West Odisha is expected to reach Gujarat in the next one to one and a half days. Combined with the monsoon system in the Arabian Sea, moderate to heavy showers are expected across Sindh until August 23, including Karachi.

The authorities warned citizens to stay indoors during thunderstorms and avoid using phones except for emergencies. People are advised to remain away from trees, fences, and electrical poles to prevent accidents caused by lightning.

The incomplete development work on city roads has worsened the situation, with water accumulating in open pits, causing traffic disruptions and damage to vehicles.

Karachi Commissioner Syed Hasan Naqvi urged residents to exercise caution, avoid unnecessary travel, and stay away from live wires. Chief Secretary Sindh Asif Hyder Shah instructed all officials to remain on alert, ensure rapid drainage of rainwater, and maintain close coordination with KElectric, HESCO, SEPCO, PMD, and PDMA.

