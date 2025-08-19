Murree Admin keeps Expressway, other roads open amid rain, landslide

The Murree District Administration on Tuesday kept the Murree Islamabad Expressway and other roads open for traffic amid continuous heavy rain and landslide

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) The Murree District Administration on Tuesday kept the Murree Islamabad Expressway and other roads open for traffic amid continuous heavy rain and landslide.

The monsoon rain continued in Murree, with landslides occurred at different places.

According to a district administration spokesman, the relief operations were underway on the Murree Islamabad Expressway after landsliding. One lane of the affected section of the road had been kept open to maintain traffic flow.

“On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Murree, the agencies concerned are continuing their relief activities,” the spokesman said.

DC Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi expressed the hope that the Murree Islamabad Expressway would be fully opened for traffic soon. Despite the landsliding, he said, traffic flow on the road was maintained.

He said the Pakistan Meteorological Department had predicted more rains in Murree and its surroundings and advised the public to follow precautionary measures and support the administration.

“Landslides are occurring due to rains. The safety of the public is the top priority for which all resources are being utilized,” he added.