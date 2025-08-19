PM chairs high-level meeting on flood response, directs swift, coordinated relief measures

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday presided over a high-level meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office to review the impact of recent monsoon rains and floods, and to assess the progress of ongoing rescue and relief operations, particularly in the affected areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday presided over a high-level meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office to review the impact of recent monsoon rains and floods, and to assess the progress of ongoing rescue and relief operations, particularly in the affected areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister issued a series of directives aimed at expediting relief efforts, restoring essential services, and ensuring the well-being of flood-affected communities, a Prime Minister's Office news release said.

The prime minister instructed authorities to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply in the flood-affected regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the next seven days, with no load-shedding during this period. He also directed the immediate completion of administrative procedures necessary for the disbursement of financial aid to victims in the province.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in order to accelerate the delivery of relief goods, directed that the number of trucks transporting essential supplies be doubled immediately.

The prime minister also tasked several Federal ministers with visiting the affected regions to personally monitor relief efforts as Minister for Water Resources Mian Mohiuddin Wattoo was directed to visit Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) and Minister for Public Affairs Rana Mubashir Iqbal was assigned to Swabi.

The prime minister also commended the ongoing field visits and direct supervision efforts by Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs, Engineer Amir Muqam, Minister for Communications, Abdul Aleem Khan, Minister for Power, Sardar Awais Khan Leghari, Minister for Religious Affairs, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, Mubarak Zeb.

Prime Minister Sharif expressed appreciation for the swift response of provincial governments, federal secretaries, the Pakistan Army, the National Highway Authority (NHA), Frontier Works Organization (FWO), and various rescue and relief agencies.

“It is our national duty to alleviate the suffering of our fellow citizens. In this hour of difficulty, the entire nation stands with the affected families,” the prime minister said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Sharif, addressing the forum prior to the meeting, said, “Those who are serving day and night in these calamity-stricken areas will be rewarded by the Almighty. The God will bless you all.”

He extended special thanks to federal ministers, federal secretaries, the Chairman of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), chief secretaries of the provinces and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), as well as the armed forces, who he noted are working round the clock to evacuate stranded citizens, distribute food, and operate helicopters in remote regions.

PM Shehbaz also lauded the role of non-governmental organizations (NGOs), describing their humanitarian efforts as “a divine service.

” “This is a very difficult time. If we sacrifice our sleep and comfort for the nation, it will surely bring us a divine reward,” he remarked.

“Ensuring seamless electricity for those who have lost loved ones, are injured, or whose homes are damaged is not just a duty, it’s a pious act,” he stated.

The prime minister concluded the meeting with a strong message of national solidarity, reaffirming the federal government’s commitment to working closely with provincial administrations and all relevant agencies to ensure timely assistance and long-term rehabilitation for all affected citizens.

Briefing the meeting, Power Minister Sardar Awais Leghari reported that 37 out of 49 damaged electricity feeders have been restored, with restoration work on the remaining feeders underway. Power supply to all hospitals in affected areas has been fully restored on a priority basis.

Information Minister Attaullah Tarar informed the meeting that 190 out of 210 damaged mobile towers have been restored. Emergency communication services via 911 are operational, with free calls provided by telecom operators in affected regions.

Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan reported that the Skardu-Jaglot route has been reopened, allowing uninterrupted delivery of essential supplies, including food and fuel, to Skardu.

The officials briefed the prime minister that major debris was cleared within 36 hours of the flooding, and all major highways and access routes have been reopened. Restoration of link roads and local infrastructure is ongoing with full federal support.

According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), approximately 25,000 people have been rescued to date. A total of 411 medical camps including 308 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been established to provide emergency medical care.

The federal government is dispatching tents, medicines, food rations, generators, and other relief items to affected areas across the country.

The Ministry of Finance has allocated an additional Rs 4 billion to support uninterrupted rescue and relief efforts.

The NDMA briefed the meeting on the current monsoon spell, which is now impacting central and southern regions of the country. Timely weather alerts and early warnings are being disseminated to mitigate further risk, it added.

The meeting was attended by federal ministers, including Dr. Musadik Malik, Ahad Khan Cheema, Ahsan Iqbal, Abdul Aleem Khan, Attaullah Tarar, Engineer Amir Muqam, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, Mian Mohiuddin Wattoo, and Special Assistant Mubarak Zeb. Chairman NDMA Lt. Gen. Inam Haider Malik, the Prime Minister’s Chief Coordinator Musharraf Zaidi, and senior civil and military officials were also present on the occasion.