KP Minister, Humanitarian Bodies Discuss Relief, Rehabilitation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) The representatives of various welfare organizations including Pakistan Red Crescent, Shifa Foundation and other humanitarian bodies held a meeting with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for sports and Youth Affairs, Syed Fakhar Jehan in Buner and discussed the on ongoing relief efforts and long-term rehabilitation of flood-affected communities.

The Provincial Minister lauded the vital role played by welfare organizations during the recent devastating floods, terming their services for the relief and rehabilitation of victims as ‘highly commendable’.

He expressed hope that these organizations would continue their efforts until the complete rehabilitation of the affected population.

The Minister added that he had personally visited the flood-hit areas of Buner where relief operations are being carried out with full pace. He urged welfare organizations to further intensify their activities, particularly in the affected areas of Buner, to provide immediate relief and facilitation to the victims.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment, Syed Fakhar Jehan stated that the provincial government would never abandon the flood victims, and with the collective efforts of welfare organizations, volunteers, and the government, the journey toward full recovery would continue until completion.

Representatives of the welfare organizations appreciated the Minister’s leadership and assured full cooperation with the government in the rehabilitation of the affected people.

Meanwhile, the Provincial Minister also met with the Fixit team at the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Buner. Fixit founder Alamgir Khan and KP head Adnan Khan were present, along with Deputy Commissioner Kashif Qayyum.

The Minister warmly welcomed the Fixit team on their arrival in Buner and commended their commitment to serving flood victims. Following the meeting, the Fixit team, in collaboration with the district administration, initiated field-level relief and rehabilitation activities for the affected communities.

