China-Pakistan Cooperation Scores 12 Deals Worth 235 Million Yuan In Kashgar
Muhammad Irfan Published August 19, 2025 | 10:12 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) As many as twelve China-Pakistan cooperation projects, valued at RMB 235 million, were signed at the Pakistan-focused session of the 15th Kashgar-Central and South Asia Commodity Fair held in Kashgar, Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region.
Themed “Sharing Development Opportunities, Building CPEC Together,” the event focused on key sectors including trade, logistics, agriculture, tourism, new energy, and information technology. It provided a practical and efficient platform for cooperation, promoting the implementation and tangible results of an upgraded version of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor collaboration.
According to the organizer, Kashgar’s economic and trade exchanges with Pakistan have been increasingly close, with trade volume steadily rising. In the first half of this year, trade between Kashgar and Pakistan increased by 74% year-on-year. Over 200 Kashgar-based foreign trade companies have actively engaged the Pakistani market, while 56 Pakistani enterprises have established a presence in Kashgar, thriving in sectors such as international logistics, import-export trade, and jewelry processing, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Tuesday.
Nadeem Alam, President of the Hunza Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Gilgit-Baltistan, Pakistan, said that CPEC has laid a solid foundation for bilateral exchanges, and he hoped that both sides can engage in practical cooperation in infrastructure investment, tourism, energy, and trade and investment process optimization, creating a dynamic and efficient platform for economic and trade exchanges.
The 15th Kashgar-Central and South Asia Commodity Fair kicked off on August 15, attracting participants from 40 countries and regions, including Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Kazakhstan. Over the five-day event, 181 overseas enterprises and 1,120 domestic companies are showcasing a diverse array of products and promoting regional economic cooperation.
