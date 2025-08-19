Open Menu

Auqaf Department Opens Properties For Flood Victims

Umer Jamshaid Published August 19, 2025 | 08:55 PM

Auqaf department opens properties for flood victims

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Auqaf and Religious Affairs Department has announced to open Waqf properties for the assistance of flood victims

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Auqaf and Religious Affairs Department has announced to open Waqf properties for the assistance of flood victims.

In a special video message, Provincial Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs, Muhammad Adnan Qadri, said that KP government is utilizing all available resources to support people that are affected by recent floods.

The minister further stated to facilitate affected people; properties owned by Auqaf department have been opened to relief to victims. He said that assessments are being carried out for rehabilitation of damaged mosques particularly Masjid Wali Khorasan Pir Baba and other places of worship. He added that reconstruction work would soon commence with the support of philanthropists and donors.

The minister expressed firm resolve that the government would not rest until the complete rehabilitation and resettlement of the flood victims.

Recent Stories

Egyptian TikToker ‘Yasmin’ revealed to be 18-y ..

Egyptian TikToker ‘Yasmin’ revealed to be 18-year-old male student

2 minutes ago
 Departments directed to remain alert, improve capa ..

Departments directed to remain alert, improve capabilities to deal emergencies

3 minutes ago
 Auqaf department opens properties for flood victim ..

Auqaf department opens properties for flood victims

3 minutes ago
 High level defence delegation of Azerbaijan calls ..

High level defence delegation of Azerbaijan calls on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Si ..

3 minutes ago
 Gold price declines in Pakistan after downward tre ..

Gold price declines in Pakistan after downward trend in global bullion markets

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan likely not to take part in Asia Cup Hocke ..

Pakistan likely not to take part in Asia Cup Hockey Tournament 2025

14 minutes ago
KP Govt. stands with flood victims, restoration an ..

KP Govt. stands with flood victims, restoration and compensation to be ensured: ..

11 minutes ago
 DIG Sukkur meets with Direct DSPs who passed CCE

DIG Sukkur meets with Direct DSPs who passed CCE

11 minutes ago
 ECC approves uniform application of fuel charges a ..

ECC approves uniform application of fuel charges adjustment

16 minutes ago
 President Asif Ali Zardari bids farewell to UAE Am ..

President Asif Ali Zardari bids farewell to UAE Ambassador, emphasizes strengthe ..

16 minutes ago
 Sutlej breach damages crops in Bahawalpur

Sutlej breach damages crops in Bahawalpur

16 minutes ago
 NUST champions Ethical and Inclusive AI in Pakista ..

NUST champions Ethical and Inclusive AI in Pakistan with Multistakeholder Dialog ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan