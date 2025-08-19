Open Menu

Defense Day To Be Celebrated With Grandeur In Sukkur

Faizan Hashmi Published August 19, 2025 | 10:12 PM

The District Administration Sukkur on Tuesday has announced that the central ceremony for Defense Day will be held on September 6 at the auditorium hall of Sukkur IBA University

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) The District Administration Sukkur on Tuesday has announced that the central ceremony for Defense Day will be held on September 6 at the auditorium hall of Sukkur IBA University. The ceremony will be graced by Commissioner Sukkur Abid Saleem Qureshi as the chief guest.

Like the rest of the country, Sukkur will also celebrate September 6th as Defense Day in a grand manner. Additional Deputy Commissioner Sukkur-II Bushra Mansoor expressed these views while chairing a review meeting to finalize arrangements for the celebration of Defense Day.

During the meeting, Additional Deputy Commissioner Bushra Mansoor informed that the central ceremony will be held at the Sukkur IBA University auditorium hall, where students from various government and private schools will participate in speech competitions and present plays and tableaux on the theme of Defense Day.

She added that a committee has been formed under the chairmanship of Assistant Commissioner City Sobia Falak Rao to ensure the success of the ceremony. A WhatsApp group has also been created to improve coordination.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioner Sukkur, education department officials, and Assistant Director Pakistan Sweet Home.

