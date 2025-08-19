Departments Directed To Remain Alert, Improve Capabilities To Deal Emergencies
Umer Jamshaid Published August 19, 2025 | 08:55 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) Additional Chief Secretary Planning and Development Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ikram Ullah Khan has directed that departments must continue to remain proactive and further enhance their capabilities to provide immediate assistance in any unforeseen emergency situations.
He expressed these views during a review meeting held at office of Commissioner Hazara Division regarding the ongoing monsoon rains, flooding and preemptive measures.
The meeting was attended by Commissioner Hazara Division Fayaz Ali Shah, Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Sanaullah Khan, Station Commander Pakistan Army, heads and representatives of line departments including Galiyat Development Authority, Sui Gas Department, Hazara Electric Supply Corporation (HAZECO), Cantonment board, NHA, Police and other relevant bodies.
Additional Chief Secretary expressed satisfaction over response of relevant departments during the recent heavy rains, cloudbursts and flash floods across various districts of the province and emphasized that departments should remain alert and also enhance capabilities to deal emergencies.
He warned that two to three more monsoon rain spells are expected directing district administrations and departments to improve their preparedness and coordination accordingly.
Deputy Commissioners from all districts of Hazara Division participated via video link and shared updates regarding the recent incidents of heavy rainfall and cloudbursts including the resulting loss of life and property. They also briefed the meeting about preventive measures being taken for upcoming monsoon spells.
Commissioner Hazara Division informed the meeting that teams of clinical psychologists have been dispatched to districts of Mansehra and Battagram to assist citizens affected by the disaster in overcoming trauma and mental health challenges. Additionally, with the support of Pakistan Army, essential relief items and food supplies have been sent to the affected areas.
APP/mds/
