CDA Starts Series Of Online Forums To Resolve Citizens Issues

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 11th April 2021 | 12:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) management has started a series of online forums to address the issues of general public.

The first online court in this regard is being held on Tuesday, April 13, said a news release.

In the light of Prime Minister Imran Khan's instructions for immediate and online solution of public issues, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has started this initiative to provide relief to people of capital city.

People can express their problems online on Facebook link ' https://www.facebook.com/capital.development.authorityIn the first phase, a court will be held to resolve issues related to sewerage and sanitation. Complainant must enter his name, mobile number, details of the complaint in the comment box.

