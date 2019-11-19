UrduPoint.com
CDA To Beautify Islamabad, Kashmir Highways

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 08:01 PM

CDA to beautify Islamabad, Kashmir Highways

Capital Development Authority (CDA) has decided to prepare a PC-1 for beautification and upkeep of Islamabad Highway and Kashmir highway

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) has decided to prepare a PC-1 for beautification and upkeep of Islamabad Highway and Kashmir highway.

The Director Road South has been tasked to prepare a PC-1 for the beautification of both these highways, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

These corridors serve as gateway to the capital city and there is need to improve the upkeep and horticulture of the Green areas align these roads.

The PC-1 will include not only one time beautification but a plan for upkeep for three years initially.

It is likely that PC-1 will be presented in the upcoming CDA-DWP meeting alongwith interchange for Rawal Dam Chowk.

