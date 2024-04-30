Open Menu

CDA Urges Citizens To Use Water Carefully

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 30, 2024 | 08:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) The Capital Development Authority (CDA) urged the citizens to use the water carefully and avoid wastage of it so that maximum water can be used.

The Water Supply Department of the CDA made this request during an e-Kachari which is organised on the special instructions of the prime minister, said a news release on Tuesday

The CDA is conducting step wise E-Katchari's in which the online complaints of the citizens were received and resolved it on priority.

The concerned officers including DG Water Management of CDA answered the questions of the citizens during the E-Katchari.

The online complaints were also received from all sectors and areas of Islamabad which would be resolved within twenty-four hours.

The authority has also established a separate Helpline Number 03357775444 for the convenience of the citizens so the problems of the residents can be solved at their doorstep.

