UrduPoint.com

Celebrations Mark 30 Years Of DAFI Scholarship Programme In Pakistan

Sumaira FH Published November 15, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Celebrations mark 30 years of DAFI scholarship programme in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), and Inspire Pakistan on Tuesday celebrated 30 years of the DAFI known by its acronym (Albert Einstein German Academic Refugee Initiative) scholarship programme for refugees in Islamabad.

The Albert Einstein German Academic Refugee Initiative (DAFI) scholarship programme has transformed the lives of over 2,800 refugee students across Pakistan since 1992, and over 21,500 learners around the world.

The German-backed programme provides scholarship opportunities for third level undergraduate students, majoring in fields including medicine, engineering, social and behaviour sciences, business administration, mathematics and computer sciences.

The DAFI scholarship programme contributes to the promotion of self-reliance of refugees by equipping them with the necessary skills, knowledge and professional qualifications for future employment. The programme is aimed at the development of highly qualified and skilled human resources that can play a vital role not only in Pakistan but also for the reconstruction of their country of origin.

"By investing in education, students will contribute to the economy of their host country and support their communities once they return to rebuild their lives," underscored UNHCR Representative to Pakistan, Noriko Yoshida. "By enabling refugees to fulfil their potential, the scholarship programme has a transformative effect and changes their lives forever." The scholarships are awarded on a competitive basis with regard to merit, excellence and financial need. The programme grants scholarships to deserving young refugees enrolled in recognised universities, colleges and polytechnics in Pakistan.

In 2022, half of the 175 scholarships were awarded to women, compared to a quarter previously. This increase followed intensive outreach efforts to refugee communities and awareness raising on women's higher-level education opportunities and support available. In addition, a new two-year DAFI Bridge programme for science and technology aimed at women studying at higher secondary level was launched.

"Education does more than teach academic skills – it provides students with a safe place to grow and learn life skills, such as cooperation, responsibility, and respect," noted Qaiser M. Siddiqui, CEO of Inspire Pakistan, which is implementing the DAFI programme.

Joining the celebrations was Ambassador of Germany to Pakistan, H.E. Alfred Grannas, Chief Commissioner, Saleem Khan, Commissionerate of Afghan refugees (CCAR), as well as members of the international community.

Noting that the funding for the scholarship programme illustrates the commitment of Germany to supporting refugees and host communities, scholars were eager to convey their appreciation to Ambassador Grannas as well as to the Government of Pakistan and third level institutions across the country for the opportunity to continue their studies to third level.

"DAFI has opened so many doors to me and many others," concluded Marwah Sadat, a DAFI scholar and host for the event. "Thanks to the financial support of the scholarship programme, I could focus on my studies and achieve my dreams," noted the bachelor's graduate in Media Studies from Iqra National University, Peshawar.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Islamabad Peshawar World Technology Business Education German Germany Young Women National University Media Event From Government Refugee UNHCR Merit Packaging Limited Employment

Recent Stories

Shaheen Afridi's knee injuries initiates new debat ..

Shaheen Afridi's knee injuries initiates new debate

1 hour ago
 ECP starts scrutiny of nomination papers for local ..

ECP starts scrutiny of nomination papers for local bodiesâ€™ polls in 32 distric ..

1 hour ago
 PM Shehbaz tests positive for Coronavirus

PM Shehbaz tests positive for Coronavirus

3 hours ago
 Bilawal hails removal of Pakistan from UK high-ris ..

Bilawal hails removal of Pakistan from UK high-risk countriesâ€™ list

4 hours ago
 Imran Khanâ€™s deceit inflicted irreparable damage ..

Imran Khanâ€™s deceit inflicted irreparable damage on Pakistan: PM

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 November 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.