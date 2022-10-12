CEO MEPCO seeks explanations from 11 officials over poor performance

(@FahadShabbir)

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) Engineer Mahar Allah Yar Bharwana has sought explanations from 11 officers including 4 Superintending Engineers over poor performance

The explanations called to SEs Vehari, Khanewal, Sahiwal and Rahimyar Khan circles, XENs of Burewala, Khanewal and Liaquatpur Divisions, SDOs Haji Sher Burewala, Shahr Sultan sub-divisions, ex SDO Bonga Hayat subdivision and revenue officers of Pak Pattan and Liaqutpur divisions for the poor recovery situation during the first quarter of the fiscal year 2022-23.

He said that concession will not be tolerated with the officers who fail to achieve targets set by Ministry of Energy and National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) while commendatory certificates will be given to officers over excellent performance.

He expressed these views while addressing a high-level meeting of operational wing officers at MEPCO headquarters here on Wednesday.

He directed Superintending Engineers of all operation circles to contact the relevant departments for action against the government defaulters and collect the dues and ensure 100 percent recovery of dues/arrears and monthly bills from government institutions/departments. CEO also ordered steps for recovery of dues from the agricultural tube well consumers.

He directed the Superintending Engineers and Executive Engineers across the region to ensure supply of electricity to consumers with better voltage.

Organize safety walks to check performance of field staff and there was no compromise on T&P and PPE of the line staff and encourage them to use full safety equipment and work in the field with permit to work to avert any untoward incident.

On this occasion, General Manager Customer Services Jam Gul Muhammad Zahid, General Manager Operations Nasir Ayaz Gurmani, General Manager Technical Zafar Iqbal Gul, Chief Engineer O&M Rana Muhammad Ayub Khan and other officers were also present.