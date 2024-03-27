Open Menu

Ceremony For Orphan Children Held

Muhammad Irfan Published March 27, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Ceremony for orphan children held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) A welfare organisation, Al-Khidmat Foundation, organised a ceremony for orphan children on the World Orphans Day at Jamaat-e-Islami central office, here on Wednesday.

Foundation's Sargodha District Vice-President Chaudhry Liaquat Ali Warraich, District General Secretary Muhammad Saleem and Information Secretary Jamaat-e-Islami Akhtar Rasool participated in the ceremony. A large number of orphan children and their families were also present.

The speakers, speaking at the ceremony, said: "Our religion teaches us to take care of orphans and help them in every possible way.

By supporting and caring for the orphan children, we could get real success and Allah Almighty's blessings."

The speakers also informed the orphan children and their families about Green Pakistan initiative and urged them to plant maximum saplings in their localities.

At the end of the ceremony, hampers containing food and essential items were also distributed among the orphan children and their families.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Sargodha

Recent Stories

US condemns attack on convoy of Chinese engineers ..

US condemns attack on convoy of Chinese engineers in Bisham

59 minutes ago
 Ahsan for focusing on exports to increase foreign ..

Ahsan for focusing on exports to increase foreign exchange reserves

1 hour ago
 Bars call meetings over judges’letter to SJC aga ..

Bars call meetings over judges’letter to SJC against interference in judicial ..

3 hours ago
 Enemy will be given strapping response to attack: ..

Enemy will be given strapping response to attack: Mohsin

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 March 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 March 2024

6 hours ago
IHC six judges write to SJC against 'interference' ..

IHC six judges write to SJC against 'interference' in judicial matters

15 hours ago
 Pakistan-China friendship unshakeable: Federal Min ..

Pakistan-China friendship unshakeable: Federal Minister for Petroleum and Energy ..

15 hours ago
 Five-goal Australia, Iraq advance in Asia World Cu ..

Five-goal Australia, Iraq advance in Asia World Cup qualifying

15 hours ago
 29th "Almi Mushaira" to be held in Karachi on Apri ..

29th "Almi Mushaira" to be held in Karachi on April 20

15 hours ago
 Sepoy Nouman's funeral prayer held at FC Headquart ..

Sepoy Nouman's funeral prayer held at FC Headquarters

15 hours ago
 Planning minister condemns terrorist attack on Chi ..

Planning minister condemns terrorist attack on Chinese nationals

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan