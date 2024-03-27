Ceremony For Orphan Children Held
Muhammad Irfan Published March 27, 2024 | 02:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) A welfare organisation, Al-Khidmat Foundation, organised a ceremony for orphan children on the World Orphans Day at Jamaat-e-Islami central office, here on Wednesday.
Foundation's Sargodha District Vice-President Chaudhry Liaquat Ali Warraich, District General Secretary Muhammad Saleem and Information Secretary Jamaat-e-Islami Akhtar Rasool participated in the ceremony. A large number of orphan children and their families were also present.
The speakers, speaking at the ceremony, said: "Our religion teaches us to take care of orphans and help them in every possible way.
By supporting and caring for the orphan children, we could get real success and Allah Almighty's blessings."
The speakers also informed the orphan children and their families about Green Pakistan initiative and urged them to plant maximum saplings in their localities.
At the end of the ceremony, hampers containing food and essential items were also distributed among the orphan children and their families.
