Chairman MTI’s BoG vows to ensure modern treatment facilities for patients in Dera

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) Chairman Board of Governors(BoG) Mufti Mehmood Memorial Teaching Hospital Malik Mushtaq Ahmed Dar has vowed to make concrete efforts to resolve healthcare-related issues of people in the district.

He expressed these views while talking to media persons during his visit to the Dera Press Club.

He said that issues in hospitals were inherited, piling up over the years, but effective steps would be taken while taking all relevant officials on board to work as a team and resolve collective issues of citizens for good.

As part of the efforts, the BOG chairman said that the trauma centre would be put in better shape by emphasizing doctors to focus entirely on patients.

Moreover, he said that measures would be made to provide medicines and Cath lab facilities to patients free of charge in the hospital.

He said that currently there was a shortage of children's wards which would be removed and added that 20 new modern machines had been procured to provide the best treatment facilities to children.

Similarly, he said that special attention would be given to improvement in the condition of laboratories.

He said that hospital authorities were committed to the provision of the best medical treatment to the people of the district and in this regard, no negligence would be tolerated.