Chairperson PWPA Visits Families Of Victims In Baghbanpura Tragic Accident
Muhammad Irfan Published May 20, 2025 | 12:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) The chairperson of the Punjab Women Protection Authority (PWPA) Hina Pervez Butt on Tuesday visited the homes of the victims who lost their lives in the tragic traffic accident in Baghbanpura,Lahore.
She expressed her heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the bereaved families,offering prayers for the deceased.
During her visit, she also inquired about the condition of those injured in the accident, wishing them a swift recovery. Hina Pervez reassured the affected families that the Punjab government stands by them and will provide full support.
She confirmed that the driver involved in the accident has been arrested and legal proceedings are under way. Hina further emphasized the government’s commitment to ensuring that those responsible for the incident will face justice.
