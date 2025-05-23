Chairperson PWPA Visits Family Of Burnt Victim In Shahdara
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 23, 2025 | 10:40 AM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) Chairperson Punjab Women Protection Authority (PWPA), Hina Parvez Butt, visited the residence of Najma Bibi in Shahdara, who was brutally burnt alive. She met the bereaved family, offered condolences and assured them of complete justice.
According to police, Najma Bibi was allegedly murdered by her husband Nazir and his second wife, Irum Bibi, who set her on fire. Both accused were arrested, and a case was registered against them under FIR No.
2446/25, invoking Sections 302 and 34 of the Pakistan Penal Code.
“The Punjab government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards violence against women. Such acts are intolerable and will be dealt with severely,” said Hina.
She added that the action was taken on the directive of Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, who has ensured that swift and fair justice will be delivered. The PWPA will extend all possible support to the victim's family, she concluded.
