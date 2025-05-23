Open Menu

Chairperson PWPA Visits Family Of Burnt Victim In Shahdara

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 23, 2025 | 10:40 AM

Chairperson PWPA visits family of burnt victim in Shahdara

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) Chairperson Punjab Women Protection Authority (PWPA), Hina Parvez Butt, visited the residence of Najma Bibi in Shahdara, who was brutally burnt alive. She met the bereaved family, offered condolences and assured them of complete justice.

According to police, Najma Bibi was allegedly murdered by her husband Nazir and his second wife, Irum Bibi, who set her on fire. Both accused were arrested, and a case was registered against them under FIR No.

2446/25, invoking Sections 302 and 34 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

“The Punjab government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards violence against women. Such acts are intolerable and will be dealt with severely,” said Hina.

She added that the action was taken on the directive of Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, who has ensured that swift and fair justice will be delivered. The PWPA will extend all possible support to the victim's family, she concluded.

Recent Stories

UAE participates in meeting of GCC Housing Ministe ..

UAE participates in meeting of GCC Housing Ministers in Kuwait

55 seconds ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 May 2025

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 May 2025

2 hours ago
 UN Chief strongly condemns killing of Israeli dipl ..

UN Chief strongly condemns killing of Israeli diplomats in US capital

9 hours ago
 'Make it in the Emirates' concludes with new indus ..

'Make it in the Emirates' concludes with new industrial projects valued over AED ..

11 hours ago
 Iraq announces killing of terrorists in airstrike ..

Iraq announces killing of terrorists in airstrike north of Baghdad

11 hours ago
Fresh bread returns to Gaza for first time in over ..

Fresh bread returns to Gaza for first time in over two months

11 hours ago
 UAE delivers key address for Arab Health Ministers ..

UAE delivers key address for Arab Health Ministers Council at World Health Assem ..

11 hours ago
 Pakistan Association Dubai sets Guinness World Rec ..

Pakistan Association Dubai sets Guinness World Record with UAE Flag made of 24,5 ..

12 hours ago
 Sheikha Fatima offers condolences to Honourable La ..

Sheikha Fatima offers condolences to Honourable Lady, Wife of Sultan of Oman, on ..

12 hours ago
 Fertiglobe eyes future growth with diverse project ..

Fertiglobe eyes future growth with diverse project portfolio across UAE, globall ..

12 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak continues his visits to 'Make i ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak continues his visits to 'Make it in the Emirates 2025'

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan